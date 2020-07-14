Relay for Life, although different, is still on for this year.
The planning committee for the Relay For Life of Stoughton-McFarland-Oregon (SMO) finalized plans for the virtual event, held traditionally at Mandt Park. As the in-person affair was canceled due to COVID-19.
The virtual endeavor will take place on Saturday, Aug. 1. The SMO event will use its Facebook page, “Relay For Life of Stoughton/McFarland/Oregon” to post a series of videos featuring local RFL teams, survivors who have registered, an educational talk by Dr. Aaron Schwaab of Stoughton Hospital and a virtual luminaria ceremony. Registration is required by July 25.
The event will also recognize the “Honorary Survivors” Sherry Cress and Mark Paltzer.
Between 8-9 p.m., an updated time for the event, there is expected to be a drive-by luminaria event near the Stoughton Hospital entrance, 900 Ridge St. This will showcase luminaria bags that people have purchased in memory of loved ones.
Organizers are asking cancer survivors to register on their website (www.RelayForLife.org/SMOWI) to receive survivor shirts.
Luminaria bags can also be purchased online and donations can be made to teams, individual members or to the event.
“The American Cancer Society continues to provide services, support, coordinating rides, research and other support for cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers,” a new release states.
For information, contact Darlene Arneson at 873-7209 or Maddie Petre, ACS Staff Partner, at Maddie.petre@cancer.org