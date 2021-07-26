A reunion for anyone who attended school in the Oregon High School red brick school building, or wishes they had, are invited to a reunion on Saturday, August 7.
It is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jaycee Park, 275 N. Perry Parkway.
The reunion is also for anyone who maintains interest in the building, or anyone who would like to meet the individuals who attended it, event organizer Phil Peterson wrote the Observer.
The Red Brick School first opened its doors to students in the fall of 1922 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Peterson said.
Attendees should bring their own lunch, as no food or beverages will be provided. People are asked to not bring dishes to pass, due to COVID-19.
For information, call Phil Peterson at (608) 835-3768.