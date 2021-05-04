The Oregon Public Library and the Oregon, WI Allies community group co-hosted a “Reading with Drag Royalty” event at Waterman Triangle Park on Saturday, May 1.
Drag queen Miss Cass read children's books, passed out gold crowns and shared affirming messages with participants about staying true to themselves.
One of the books read was "Families, Families, Families!" by Suzanne and Max Lang, a children's picture book demonstrating types of nontraditional families.
Another book read was Todd Parr’s “Be Who You Are,” which encourages kids to be proud of who they are inside.
“Be who you are because you are perfect that way,” Miss Cass told the kids.
Miss Cass was joined at the reading by two miniature horses named Tyrion and Severus, which attendees got to pet.
Oregon Youth Center director Precious Woodley made a statement in support of youth who identify as being members of the LGBTQ community.
"As an ally and director of the youth center where our motto is “everyone belongs here,” I am here to support the youth wherever they are in their lives including the discovering of their sexuality," she stated.