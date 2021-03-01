Oregon Area Progressive's Open Mic

Carlene Bechen, one of the Oregon Area Progressives coordinators, introduces the featured speakers during a Jan. 2018 open mic.

 Photo by Amber Levenhagen

A dialogue on race and class will be the focus of an open mic event set for 6 p.m. Friday, March 5.

The Oregon Area Progressives’ community open mic featuring Rebecca Lynch, executive director of the Race-Class Narrative Project in Wisconsin.

“Learn more about the historic motivations behind strategic racism and why people across our state are sharing a narrative that bridges racial solidarity and advances economic prosperity for all in Wisconsin,” a news release said.

The event will be streamed live on the group’s Facebook page, facebook.com/OregonAreaProgressives.

For information, email Carlene Bechen at cdbechen@gmail.com.

