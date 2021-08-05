If you’re both a golfing enthusiast and dog lover, an event is coming up that might be of interest to you.
The 7th annual Putts for Paws Oregon K9 Golf Outing is taking place starting at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at The Legend at Bergamont, 699 Bergamont Blvd. The event includes 18 holes of golf, a picnic dinner and a silent auction.
Registration will be at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at the 10 a.m. time.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Oregon police department’s K9 program.
Golfers and sponsors of the event can pay by check or online clicking the “Official Payments” link on the vil.oregon.wi.us website. From there, click on “K-9 Golf Outing” as the activity.
Make checks payable to the Oregon Police Department K9 Unit, 383 Park St. Oregon, WI 53575.
For more information, email sergeant Dave Elsner at delsner@vil.oregon.wi.us or call him at (608) 835-6245.