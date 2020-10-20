The Pure Integrity Homes team held a Fall Photo Hunt and Find on Saturday, Oct. 17.
The event took the place of the real estate agency’s annual Fall Fest, which last year attracted 340 attendees to Prairie View Elementary School.
This would have been the 6th annual Fall Festival, but in light of COVID-19, Pure Integrity Homes needed to readjust and change its execution.
The three-hour hunt provided attendees with a clue sheet and goodie bag, sending them scavenging around Oregon.
Five winners of the hunt received gift cards to Oregon businesses.
"The event was a great success — we are so glad we did this and thrilled the community seemed to really enjoy it," said team manager Anna Petrie. "The idea of the event was to support the community members by offering a fun, and safe activity for those wanting to participate, and a way for us to support area businesses by offering a social networking opportunity by way of tagging area businesses at stops along the way by way of the clues."
The event was co-sponsored by One Community Bank.