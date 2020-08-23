People in Oregon gathered around the local post office to show support on Saturday, Aug. 22.
Around 20 people protested against the federal Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy who banned overtime for postal employees, removed mail sorting machines and blue drop boxes in cities around the country.
The cost saving measures, which were later suspended over national outcry, caused significant delays in mail during an election year that is expected to see a record number of mail in ballots, according to an Aug. 18 New York Times article.
People using the post office in Oregon would clap and chant along with the protesters as they were dropping off boxes or letters -- one woman yelled that the post office helps rural voters like herself.