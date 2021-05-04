A dialogue on voting rights will be the focus of an open mic event set for 6-7 p.m. Friday, May 7.
The Oregon Area Progressives’ community open mic will feature racial equity and economic justice advocate for the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign Lucely Flores Villareal, and voting and elections consultant for Wisconsin Common Cause Erin Grunze, according to the event description on Facebook. The pair will discuss laws pending in state legislatures that could affect voting rights.
The event will be streamed live on the group’s Facebook page, facebook.com/OregonAreaProgressives.
For information, email oap@oregonareaprogressives.org.