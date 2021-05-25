A dialogue on redistricting will be the focus of a virtual open mic event set for 6-7 p.m. Friday, June 4.
The Oregon Area Progressives’ open mic will give residents a chance to participate in redistricting, according to a May 23 OAP news release. Redistricting happens every 10 years after the decennial census, the release said.
Participants in the event will help draft a political map of the Oregon community, the news release states.
Anyone can view the event, which will be broadcast live on Facebook at facebook.com/oregonareaprogressives.
But to participate, individuals must register at bit.ly/OAP_Maps.