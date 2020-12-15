Preserving and sharing the past is usually what the volunteers of the Oregon Area Historical Society spend their time on.
But this year, as the world navigates a deadly pandemic – the present has overshadowed the past.
Museum coordinator Melanie Woodworth told the Observer that the Society, 159 W. Lincoln St., closed to the public other than by appointment and canceled fundraising events, including an annual pie and ice cream social with a live band, which normally takes place in June at Waterman Triangle Park.
Though, while Woodworth said “everything was off the table” compared to a typical year, on the plus side, volunteers have spent more time organizing and getting a handle on the organization’s collections and “made good progress there.” They’ve also focused more on archiving, especially that of the pandemic, and preserving a beloved Oregon landmark, she said.
The OAHS is normally more of a community resource than it’s been able to be this year, such as hosting school tours at the museum, or lending out historic clothing and outfits from its collections for the fourth graders’ “pioneer days” and the fifth graders’ “wax museum.”
A group of students had also been working with Society volunteers to sort veteran’s letters from WWII and also photograph their gravestones, which is on hold for now.
Just before closing the museum in spring, volunteer Dixie Brown loaned the museum her collection of American Girl dolls while volunteer Ann Morris donated her Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls. The spare time allowed for the volunteers to set up displays in the museum for the dolls.
Volunteers were also able to work on creating and expanding displays about the history of Oregon dairy farms and creameries, and Oregon horse farms and stables. Volunteers are now working to get some gates and chains from Barry Stables to add to the horse farm display.
While the museum remains closed, its archives still provide a community resource, Woodworth said.
The library called upon OAHS to dig through its collections for snapshots of Oregon life in the 1920s for its recent Great Gatsby/Roaring ‘20s -themed virtual gala. Those photos provided attendees of the glimpse at what the village looked like and what villagers wore a century ago.
And the Oregon Area Senior Center reached out to borrow historic toys for a discussion it was having.
The archives also provide anecdotes and stories for the Oregon Observer’s monthly history section, as well as an annual two-page spread in the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce’s business guide.
The society also helps people with genealogy and family history requests.
Next, OAHS is working to preserve a village landmark before it’s lost to construction.
In the 1920s, Hallelujah Camp Grounds hosted interdenominational summer gatherings for area families, at the site of what’s now the Woodland Village Apartments on the corner of Janesville Street and South Perry Parkway.
Habitat for Humanity is building some new units on that site, Woodworth said, and so the historical society hopes to preserve a bit of the remaining green space from the camp and mark the history with a placard.
In February, the Society’s talks through the library will resume virtual. Four talks are set, on topics including the history of local schools, Waterman Triangle Park, Barry Stables and two WWII-era women.
And of course, the pandemic is a part of history, too Woodworth said. The society welcomes any poetry, artwork or testimonies that community members want to provide about their experiences this year.
“Like all organizations, we’re going to manage this year, there’s a lot going on even though we’re shut down,” Woodworth said. “We’re an all-volunteer group, but we do have a really great group of active volunteers.”