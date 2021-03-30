‘Power of Presence’ art show at Firefly through April 30

Oregon’s “living room” is the home of an art exhibit featuring two women whose styles interplay: one woman is a painter of expressive realism and the other is a painter of abstraction.
For anyone looking for somewhere to enjoy some paintings while drinking some coffee, the show, called “The Power of Presence,” will be on display at Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese, 114 N. Main St., from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Friday, April 30.
The show features area artists Marla Brenner and Terri Beck-Engel.
“Marla Brenner, a bold and bravura filled painter of landscape, wildlife and still life is paired with Terri Beck-Engle who is showing small exquisite abstractions that combine painterly passages of striking color with direct calligraphic mark making,” a review of the exhibit by Mount Horeb artist Christopher Gargan said.
For information, visit marlabrenner.com and terribeck-engel.com.