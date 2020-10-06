The latest “Library Day of Giving” event – a pottery and art Sale held on Saturday, Sept. 26 – raised $8,385.00 for the new library project. The sale of items from Studio Mitch Fine Pottery included mugs, tumblers, vases, utilitarian bowls and decorative bowls. It was held at Kiser Firemen’s Park. 100% of the proceeds from the sale went to benefit the library’s capital campaign.
Pottery sale raises over $8,000 for new library
NealPatten
