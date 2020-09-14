The community is holding a pottery and art sale later this month to benefit the new public library.
The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Kiser Firemen’s Park at 245 Brook St.
According to an event flyer, 100% of the proceeds from the sale will benefit the library's capital campaign.
The flyer states the sale will showcase professional pottery designed by Oregon artist, Mitch Sigmund of Studio Mitch Fine Pottery and other art. The public can meet him from noon to 2 p.m.
Masks and social distancing are required while shopping, the flyer states, and visitors will be limited to 25 people at a time.
For more information, visit oregonpubliclibrary.org or studiomitch.rom.