The Oregon Public Library has temporarily suspended some public-interactive services after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Those suspended services include curbside pickup for library materials, according to a Tuesday, Jan. 12, Facebook post. But the outdoor book return drop will remain open, and virtual classes are to continue as scheduled, the post states.
The employee who tested positive reportedly had no close contacts with staff or customers, library director Jennifer Endres Way told the Observer. While the library was not required to close, it has done so anyways out of an abundance of caution, Endres Way said.
“We are just being extra careful to ensure everyone's safety,” she said.
Staff anticipate resuming the curbside pick-up service at its regular hours beginning Monday, Jan. 18, Endres Way said.