Village of Oregon residents will have a chance to dispose of prescription medications next week.
The Village of Oregon Police Department will host a drug take-back day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, at the department, 383 Park St. Prescriptions, over the counter medications, and pet medicines will be accepted for free, as well as vape cartridges and pods.
The department will not accept any sharp objects, such as needles, syringes or lancets, or any illegal substances, the department’s announcement stated.
For more information, visit the department’s Facebook page by searching for “Village of Oregon Police Department” or by calling 835-3111. — Joe Halley