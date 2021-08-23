The Relay For Life of Stoughton-McFarland-Oregon returned in person on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Mandt Park.
This year’s fundraiser for the American Cancer Society was a day long event starting with a booth at Stoughton Coffee Break Festival at 400 Mandt Parkway. There participants could pick up information, buy luminaria, make donations, play games, and other activities.
At 4:30 p.m. at the ball diamond teams set up their camps until the opening ceremony at 6:30 p.m.
There were speakers, the honorary survivor recognition and team recognition. The guest speaker was Dr. Weiguo Cui Ph.D. who is a researcher at the Blood Research Institute in Versiti and an associate professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
At 8 p.m. the luminaria ceremony began, where participants walked around the luminaria path to honor friends and family.