Many kids kicked off spring break at the Oregon Youth Center on Monday, March 29, as the gathering place kicked off its three-day “social breakout.” The day was coined “Let’s Get Moving Monday,” as the young attendees launched around footballs and soccer balls, played various games of basketball and embellished the sidewalk with decorative chalk.
featured
Photos: OYC becomes spring break hotspot
- Justin Loewen Observer correspondent
-
-
- Comments
Obituaries
Blanche T. McCallum, 91, of Oregon, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at UW Hospital …
Marlene Louise (Denson, LaRock) Webb, age 74, of Oregon, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday…
Helen Mavis (Stendahl) Hulett, age 96, of Oregon, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, a…