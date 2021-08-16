The Oregon Kids Triathlon returned last weekend after a hard year of cancellations, postponements and social isolation.
The 15th annual race was held at multiple locations, including the Oregon Community Pool, 249 Brook St. and Kiser Fireman’s Park.
The event included swim, bike and run races for people aged 5 through 14. The race also included finisher medals for athletes, trophies for top the top finishes in each age bracket, an event shirt and post-race refreshments. Race length was based on the age bracket.
All guests had the chance to leave with a goody bag as well.
“Regardless of athletic ability or prior triathlon experience, this event was created to be achievable for all participants,” the triathlon website reads. “OKT is all about giving kids a fun way to stay active and walk away with a sense of pride.”