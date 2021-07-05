Oregon hosts inaugural Proud America Days celebration on July 4

Brooklyn-Oregon Legion/VFW Post Commander Greg Graf recites the Pledge of Allegiance during the inaugural Proud America Days Independence celebration held on Sunday, July 4, at Prairie Mound Cemetery. The program consisted of readings significant to U.S. history, such as the Declaration of Independence and the Emancipation Proclamation, and the planting of a liberty tree near Village of Oregon founder and Revolutionary War veteran Nathaniel Ames' place in the cemetery.

A few dozen Oregonians honored a Revolutionary War vet close to home for Independence Day on Sunday, July 4. 

During a program held at Prairie Mound Cemetery on the Village of Oregon's northern border, people paid tribute to Village of Oregon founder Nathaniel Ames, who served in the Revolutionary War with General George Washington; Ames founded Oregon later in his life when he moved to Wisconsin in his 70's. The program, organized by Nathaniel Ames Chapter president Ben Hobbins, involved the reading of historic texts such as the Declaration of Independence and the Emancipation Proclamation, the blessing of a liberty tree near Ames' family's headstones in the cemetery and a 21-gun salute.

Multiple veterans and war commemoration groups participated in the event, including the Brooklyn-Oregon Legion/VFW, the Madison Veterans Council Firing Squad and the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. McKay Nursery donated the liberty tree, an American Triumph Elm, that was planted by the Village of Oregon public works department.

