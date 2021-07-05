Brooklyn-Oregon Legion/VFW Post Commander Greg Graf recites the Pledge of Allegiance during the inaugural Proud America Days Independence celebration held on Sunday, July 4, at Prairie Mound Cemetery. The program consisted of readings significant to U.S. history, such as the Declaration of Independence and the Emancipation Proclamation, and the planting of a liberty tree near Village of Oregon founder and Revolutionary War veteran Nathaniel Ames' place in the cemetery.
A few dozen Oregonians honored a Revolutionary War vet close to home for Independence Day on Sunday, July 4.
During a program held at Prairie Mound Cemetery on the Village of Oregon's northern border, people paid tribute to Village of Oregon founder Nathaniel Ames, who served in the Revolutionary War with General George Washington; Ames founded Oregon later in his life when he moved to Wisconsin in his 70's. The program, organized by Nathaniel Ames Chapter president Ben Hobbins, involved the reading of historic texts such as the Declaration of Independence and the Emancipation Proclamation, the blessing of a liberty tree near Ames' family's headstones in the cemetery and a 21-gun salute.
Multiple veterans and war commemoration groups participated in the event, including the Brooklyn-Oregon Legion/VFW, the Madison Veterans Council Firing Squad and the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. McKay Nursery donated the liberty tree, an American Triumph Elm, that was planted by the Village of Oregon public works department.
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War WI member Alan Hembel reads the Gettysburg Address during the inaugural Proud America Days Independence celebration held on Sunday, July 4, at Prairie Mound Cemetery.
Aaron Krebs, a Nathaniel Ames Chapter member, reads the Emancipation Proclamation during the inaugural Proud America Days Independence celebration held on Sunday, July 4, at Prairie Mound Cemetery.
Audience members listen as speakers read from the Jefferson Papers and the Nathaniel Ames during the inaugural Proud America Days Independence celebration held on Sunday, July 4, at Prairie Mound Cemetery.
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War WI Commander John Decker recites parts of the Declaration of Independence during the inaugural Proud America Days Independence celebration held on Sunday, July 4, at Prairie Mound Cemetery.
Audience members listen as speakers read from the Jefferson Papers and the Nathaniel Ames during the inaugural Proud America Days Independence celebration held on Sunday, July 4, at Prairie Mound Cemetery.
Wreaths are laid at the liberty tree during the inaugural Proud America Days Independence celebration held on Sunday, July 4, at Prairie Mound Cemetery.
Madison Veterans Council Firing Squad members conduct a 21-gun salute during the inaugural Proud America Days Independence celebration held on Sunday, July 4, at Prairie Mound Cemetery.
Audience members listen as speakers read from the Jefferson Papers and the Nathaniel Ames during the inaugural Proud America Days Independence celebration held on Sunday, July 4, at Prairie Mound Cemetery.
The color guard brings in the flags during the inaugural Proud America Days Independence celebration held on Sunday, July 4, at Prairie Mound Cemetery.
Ben Hobbins, president of the Nathaniel Ames chapter, dedicates the liberty tree near Ames' family headstones during the inaugural Proud America Days Independence celebration held on Sunday, July 4, at Prairie Mound Cemetery.
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War WI member Alan Hembel reads the Gettysburg Address during the inaugural Proud America Days Independence celebration held on Sunday, July 4, at Prairie Mound Cemetery.
Aaron Krebs, a Nathaniel Ames Chapter member, reads the Emancipation Proclamation during the inaugural Proud America Days Independence celebration held on Sunday, July 4, at Prairie Mound Cemetery.
Audience members listen as speakers read from the Jefferson Papers and the Nathaniel Ames during the inaugural Proud America Days Independence celebration held on Sunday, July 4, at Prairie Mound Cemetery.
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War WI Commander John Decker recites parts of the Declaration of Independence during the inaugural Proud America Days Independence celebration held on Sunday, July 4, at Prairie Mound Cemetery.
Audience members listen as speakers read from the Jefferson Papers and the Nathaniel Ames during the inaugural Proud America Days Independence celebration held on Sunday, July 4, at Prairie Mound Cemetery.
Wreaths are laid at the liberty tree during the inaugural Proud America Days Independence celebration held on Sunday, July 4, at Prairie Mound Cemetery.
Madison Veterans Council Firing Squad members conduct a 21-gun salute during the inaugural Proud America Days Independence celebration held on Sunday, July 4, at Prairie Mound Cemetery.
Audience members listen as speakers read from the Jefferson Papers and the Nathaniel Ames during the inaugural Proud America Days Independence celebration held on Sunday, July 4, at Prairie Mound Cemetery.
The color guard brings in the flags during the inaugural Proud America Days Independence celebration held on Sunday, July 4, at Prairie Mound Cemetery.
Ben Hobbins, president of the Nathaniel Ames chapter, dedicates the liberty tree near Ames' family headstones during the inaugural Proud America Days Independence celebration held on Sunday, July 4, at Prairie Mound Cemetery.
Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor for four publications and primarily covers the Verona Area School District and the City of Fitchburg. She previously was an intern with UNG starting in 2013.