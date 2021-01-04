Oregon, WI (53575)

Today

Light snow this evening giving way to partly cloudy conditions late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Light snow this evening giving way to partly cloudy conditions late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.