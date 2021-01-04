Area kids hit the sledding hills and dug tunnels through mountains of snow on Saturday, Jan. 2, following recent heavy snowfall in Oregon. The collective snowfall events that occurred last week added around 7 inches to the year's total snowfall counts.
Photos: Kids seize a snowy day
Roger Harold Bergen, born July 1947 to Harold & Marie (Klassy) Bergen, fell asleep in death on December 16, 2020.
Bailey Marie Parrette, loving 3 month old daughter of Nathan and Kelly Parrette, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Donald Ernest Michaelis, 81, of Oregon, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer. Don was born on May 27, 1939, to Ernest and Marie Michaelis in Madison, the oldest of four children. He graduated from Edgewood High School in 1957. His yearbook describ…
