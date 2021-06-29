The Community Park Clean Up Days took place from April 1-30.
The annual clean up days are organized by the Oregon Area Wellness Coalition, and encourage resident participation after the winter season.
There were 15 different groups that cleaned up 21 parks, the Wellness Coalition told the Observer on May 26.
Participants provided their own clean up supplies and completed cleans up on their own schedule.
A variety of jobs were completed, including picking up all garbage and litter and putting it into trash bags; and raking up any leaves, sticks, or debris.
Participants were encouraged to send the Coalition pictures of their groups picking up the parks.
"Thank you for helping to highlight all of the community groups who stepped up to clean up our community parks this spring," the Oregon Area Wellness Coalition wrote to the Observer on May 26.