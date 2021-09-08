Hundreds of people returned to Village of Brooklyn’s Legion Park each day this weekend to see what their friends and family’s motors could pull at the annual Labor Day Truck and Tractor pull festival.
The event took a year off in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but was brought back this year for three days of pulling competitions, food including a pancake breakfast on Sunday and a kiddie tractor pull.
An arts and crafts fair that usually runs the same weekend as the truck and tractor pulls was also held a few blocks away at the Brooklyn Community Center.