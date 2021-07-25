Madison resident Laurie Kutil is hoping to honor her father’s legacy with two pinhole cameras and one of Oregon’s landmarks.
Kutil attached two pinhole cameras made out of cans to a traffic light with a view of the Oregon Water Tower and World War II memorial on June 28. The cameras will capture long exposure photographs that show the movement of the sun every day over a period of six months, with a unique form of photography called ‘solargraphy.’ The photos will show the tracks of the sun over time and buildings, but people will not be visible.
Kutil plans to take down the cameras in late December, she told the Observer.
Her father had been her inspiration through life, Kutil explained. He had grown up in Oregon and also enjoyed photography in his youth.
“I wanted to do something to honor him in his hometown,” Kutil said.
Although there are just two cameras in Oregon, Kutil told the Observer that she has installed over 50 cameras in nearby communities.
Kutil works full-time as a cook at Mendota Mental Health, but photography has been a passion of hers for many years. Before exploring solargraphy, Kutil enjoyed taking long exposure photos of the Milky Way. However, those exposures of the Milky Way take 30 seconds to capture, while solargraphy can take up to a year.
When Kutil first heard about solargraphy from a friend this spring, she was inspired and decided to try it out for herself. To get her start, she watched tutorials on YouTube and learned how to make and install pinhole cameras.
Kutil said she used aluminum and tomato cans for the Oregon cameras. To make each of the cameras, she cut the top off of one can, placed direct positive paper inside for the photograph, and then used the bottom of another can of the same size as a lid.
She then sealed the cans with duct tape to prevent water damage and pierced a very small hole with a pin for the lens. Kutil secured the cameras to a traffic light with black duct tape and cable ties high enough to avoid any tampering.
Kutil said that one of the benefits of solargraphy is that no chemicals are required. When she removes the photo from the can, it will be a pinkish color. She will flatten the photo before scanning it, at which point she will invert the colors and make edits as she sees fit.
“When you invert it, it turns green and then from there you can make additional color adjustments to make it look a little more natural, but it's gonna look different than a regular picture,” Kutil said.