The Senior Center has the capability to provide programming to you on your phone. You simply call a local number, and you are immediately connected. No codes, no hassle. The Weight Loss Support group and the Veterans’ Group meet at their regular times this way.
Call the conference phone number at 886-9493 to join in.
Learn about the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce11 a.m., Thursday, March 25
Judy Knutson, the Director of the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce, and JoAnn Swenson, from the Oregon Area Historical Society, will talk a bit about the history of the Chamber. They will also talk about the time Judy has spent, first as a member, then as its board president, and finally as the executive director. There will be time for questions after the presentation.
Call 886-9493 to connect to the program.
Rachel Reads1 p.m., Tuesday, March 30
Erma Bombeck’s writings were such a hit during Rachel Reads in January that Rachel will be reading more of her material in March. If you find a good thing—make sure you get an encore, too! Call in and laugh with us as we enjoy Erma Bombeck Take Two!
Call 886-9493 to connect to the program.
Taste and Smell Changes
1 p.m., Tuesday, April 6
Ever wonder if your taste buds and sense of smell change throughout life? At age 30, a person has 245 taste buds on the tongue and by age 70, this number decreases to approximately 88. Wow! Similar changes occur to our sense of smell, as well. If you find this interesting, make sure to join Shannon Gabriel, Senior Nutrition Program Dietitian and Healthy Aging Coordinator from the Area Agency on Aging, to learn more about taste and smell changes, how they can impact your nutrition, and strategies to continue enjoying the smell and taste of your foods.
Call 886-9493 to listen to this presentation.
Regularly Scheduled Groups to meet by phone conference:
Weight-loss Support1 p.m., every Monday
Veterans Group, facilitated by the Madison Vet Center
9 a.m., every fourth Tuesday of the month