The Senior Center now has the capability to provide programming to you on your phone. You simply call a local number, and you are immediately connected. No codes, no hassle. The Weight Loss Support group and the Veterans’ Group will begin meeting at their regular times this way in October.
Call the conference phone number at 886-9493 to join in.
Rachel Reads
1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22
James Thurber was an American humorist from the first half of the Twentieth Century. Each year the Thurber Prize for American Humor is awarded to a person who makes outstanding contributions in humor writing. So who was this Thurber guy, and was he really so funny that the award was justly named after him? Join Rachel as she reads some of Thurber’s short pieces, and see if they tickle your funny bone. Laughter is in short supply these days. Let’s share some!
Cooking for 1 or 2
1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27
Registered Dietitian Alyce Miller will talk on the conference call number about strategies to cook for one or two people. There will be plenty of time for questions and answers after she presents information on this topic.
Regularly Scheduled Groups to meet by Conference Phone:
Weight-loss Support
1 p.m., every Monday
Veterans Group, facilitated by the Madison Vet Center
9 a.m., every fourth Tuesday of the month