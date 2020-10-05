The Senior Center now has the capability to provide programming to you on your phone. You simply call a local number, and you are immediately connected. No codes, no hassle. The Weight Loss Support group and the Veterans’ Group will begin meeting at their regular times this way in October.
Call the conference phone number at 886-9493 to join in.
Music Trivia with Ann
1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8
How well do you know your campfire or traditional songs? Join Anne to play a music trivia game! She will talk about the history of the song. If no one guesses the song, she will play a short segment of the song on the piano. Still no guesses? No problem! After that, she will play the whole song. You are more than welcome to sing along!
Regularly Scheduled Groups to meet by Conference Phone:
Weight-loss Support
1 p.m., every Monday
Veterans Group, facilitated by the Madison Vet Center
9 a.m., every fourth Tuesday of the month