If you’re looking for an excuse to get out of the house this Saturday for a lively, if socially distanced time – guitar/vocal duo Two County Lines may be it.
The pair will be performing from 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, at Main Street Music and More, 102 W. Main Street in Brooklyn, offering a mix of blues, classic rock, country and pop songs.
Main Street Music and More is an entertainment venue offering live music nights and serves wine, beer and wood stone oven pizza.
For information, visit facebook.com/MainStMusicMore.