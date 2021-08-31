When members of the the Oregon Community Resource Network set a goal to raise money to build a new facility for the Oregon Youth Center, they didn’t expect one of the fundraising efforts to not materialize for another two years after the building opened.
But between losing several directors and the COVID-19 pandemic, the bricks from the paver fundraiser had not graced the space at 110 N. Oak St., which opened in May 2019, until now.
On Wednesday, Aug. 18, workers installed the pavers outside the building.
When OCRN set a $1 million goal for the new building, it took a huge leap forward with an anonymous donation of $800,000.
The pavers were a stepping stone to help meet the challenge of raising the remaining $200,000.
For a donation of $150 or $275 depending on the size, local organizations could order an engraved paver for the walkway of the new building.
45 businesses, clubs, individuals and families are now permanently recognized as sponsors of the 6,000square foot building through inscriptions engraved in the stone pavers outside the center.
“We appreciate all donors past, current and those who are able to give in the future,” the Center wrote on its Facebook page on August 24. “We will continue to find ways to provide recognition for the gracious donors of OYC. Stop by today to view the pavers. Capture the moment via pictures and come on in for a tour if your visit is during open hours. Again, thank you and OYC can’t be OYC with YOU. Forever grateful for the gracious, giving hearts of the Oregon community.”
For information visit facebook.com/oregonyouthcenter or oregoncrn.com.