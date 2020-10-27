Oregonians looking to help the library reach its fundraising goal in 2020 for a new building, are invited to party like it’s 1920.
It’ll be the “Roaring 20’s” starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 – only, virtually.
The library is holding a virtual gala on Zoom to help meet its $4 million fundraising goal by the end of the year. The overall goal for constructing a new building is $10 million, to which the Village of Oregon contributed $6 million and an anonymous donor $500,000. But that still leaves the capital campaign several million dollars short of its goal, with two months to go before its fundraising goal deadline.
The Roaring 20’s Virtual Library Gala will feature meteorologist Bob Lindmeier as emcee, a 1920s costume contest, a glimpse of Oregon in the 1920s, a mixologist sharing special event drink recipes (including a non-alcoholic), time to socialize at your "table" (breakout room), information about the new Oregon Public Library and an online auction.
The online auction link will go live on Nov. 2 and promises shoppers will find “great items for gifts or to treat yourself,” according to the library’s website. You must sign up for an account to be able to place a bid.
Two sponsorship levels are available for the event, “Roaring Twenties Sponsor” for $1,000 and “Great Gatsby Sponsor” for $500.
The event is free, but registration is required to receive the event link.
For registration, the online auction or to sponsor, visit oregonpubliclibrary.org/new-library/gala.
For more information, call library director Jennifer Way at (608)-835-2322 or email jway@oregonlibrary.org.