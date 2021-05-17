Anderson Farm Park work day

Brycen Bartlett, a member of Boy Scout Troop 168, shovels mulch into a wheelbarrow with a pitchfork during the montly Anderson Farm Park Work Day on Saturday, Sept. 8.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

The Anderson Park Friends will have a work day to plant native plants this weekend.

From 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, the Friends group will plant new prairie plants and the Monarch Way station and two rain gardens. The group will meet in the parking lot of Anderson Farm County Park, 914 Union Road.

Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and working conditions.

For more information, contact Friends president Roe Parker by calling (608) 835-3580 or emailing roeparker@charter.net, or visiting andersonparkfriends.org.

-- Kimberly Wethal

News Editor

Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor for four publications and primarily covers the Verona Area School District and the City of Fitchburg. She previously was an intern with UNG starting in 2013.