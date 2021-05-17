The Anderson Park Friends will have a work day to plant native plants this weekend.
From 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, the Friends group will plant new prairie plants and the Monarch Way station and two rain gardens. The group will meet in the parking lot of Anderson Farm County Park, 914 Union Road.
Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and working conditions.
For more information, contact Friends president Roe Parker by calling (608) 835-3580 or emailing roeparker@charter.net, or visiting andersonparkfriends.org.