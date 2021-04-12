A labor of love can still be a lot of work.
Whether cleaning and stocking the pantry, or shoveling the sidewalk, the all-volunteer staff and board of directors at the Oregon Area Food Pantry provide free food and services to area residents. Many volunteers have outside jobs and families, which sometimes requires them to spend vacation days at the pantry, then-managing director of OAFP Diane Sliter told the Observer in 2018.
But for Sliter, an extended vacation lies ahead – and not one that will be spent distributing food.
Sliter, who stepped into the managing director role in 2018, has retired as of April 3, the pantry announced on its Facebook page last week.
The post said the team at the pantry were grateful for the work Sliter had done making an impact in the community and called her retirement bittersweet, writing that she will be greatly missed in the role.
“Diane has been a pillar in the community and instrumental in the new building, the operations and management of going from one pantry (day) a month to seven or eight pantries a month, the partnerships in our community and the transition to a drive-up no-contact distribution for our guests during this pandemic,” the post read.
Before becoming managing director, Sliter served as the interim management committee chair and occasionally as a distribution day coordinator, taking on the task of organizing the logistics for food distribution days, she told the Observer in 2018.
Across her time in those roles, she was present during the pantry’s move to a new home on North Alpine Parkway, oversaw the expansion of both food distribution days and hours and coordinated with the Anderson Park Friends group to install raised garden beds at the county park where produce is grown for the pantry.
Sliter’s role also had her connect with community members and other pantries. One tour for a local Girl Scout Troop resulted in 90 boxes of cookies being donated to the pantry; another time, Sliter’s tour of a pantry in Alabama provided her ideas to share with the Oregon pantry, according to posts on the pantry’s Facebook.
And when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Sliter researched and developed guidelines for the pantry to continue operating safely, the pantry wrote.
In 2019, Sliter was recognized with a community volunteer award through United Way of Dane County, according to the pantry’s Facebook.