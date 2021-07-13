Looking for the sounds of the Pacific isles when eating your lunch next week? Look no further than Kiser Park Shelter.
From 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, the Maui Ukulele Players invite community members to bring their lunches and enjoy the Hawaiian stringed instrument.
Maui is not only a city in Hawaii, it’s also the Madison Area Ukulele Initiative – a club of 1400 ukulele players, based in Madison, according to its website.
And on July 22, a group of MAUI members will play at the Kiser Park shelter, 245 Brook St., next to the Oregon Pool.
“As an international movement, the popularity of ukulele clubs is a clear endorsement of simplicity and community,” the group’s website states. “Think of the ukulele as a brightly-colored, musical post-it-note reminding you to take an "analog vacation" from your "digital daze".”
The event was arranged by the Oregon Area Senior Center.
Seniors 60 and older may pick up lunch for a suggested donation of $4 from Ziggy’s BBQ Smokehouse as part of the center’s “My Meal, My Way” lunch program. But seniors must first pick up a voucher in the center’s parking lot, 219 Park St.
Call (608) 835-5801 to register for the concert.