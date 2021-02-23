Members of the Outdoor Winter Adventure Club met at Forest Edge Elementary School in Fitchburg on Sunday, Feb. 21. The club is run by Meghan Konopacki, a teacher at Forest Edge. Konpacki has the club divided into grade groups with a second and third graders club as well as a fourth and fifth graders club. Both clubs meet weekly and students who want to join are able to engage in fun outdoor activities like snowshoeing and learn important survival tactics like fire and shelter making. The club is offered through Oregon School District Community Ed and Rec.
