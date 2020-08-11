Dean’s List
Belmont University
Spring 2020
Mackenzie Bailey
Annika Victorson
Bethel University
Fall 2019
Emma Krause, junior
Nina LeBrun, senior
Hannah Rau, senior
Edgewood College
Fall 2019
Denae Allen
Makayla Anderson
Amanda Andraska
Maia Beirne
Robin Gee
Erin Johnston
Sarah Olson
Anita Paradzikovic
Madelyn Peach
Jared Podnar
Marquette University
Fall 2019
Audrey Roth, Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations
Spring 2020
Audrey Roth, Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations
St. Norbert College
Fall 2019
Madeline Lebrun
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Fall 2019
Nicole M. Huset, junior, college of liberal arts
Brooke N. Johnson, freshman, college of biological sciences
Bryce C. Johnson, senior, college of sci and engineering
Colin J. Pulkrabek, freshman, college of liberal arts
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Fall 2019
Kyle Anderson, arts and sciences
Samantha Girard, arts and sciences
Nathan Ironmonger, arts and sciences
Makayla Kapalczynski, arts and sciences
Will Krull, business
Megan Pearson, nursing and health sciences
Lauren Weis, arts and sciences
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Fall 2019
Quinn Adler, economics major
Lexi Cina, middle childhood through early adolescence education major
Renee Lewandowski, accountancy major
Maya Mathews, middle childhood through early adolescence education major
Cait McReavy, middle childhood through early adolescence education major
Kacey Mortenson, art major
Erin Spierings, archaeological studies major
Erin Wriedt, marketing major
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Fall 2019
Amanda Cook, health sciences undergraduate
Nathan Feest, business undergraduate
Abby Fitch, office of central advising undergraduate
Vanessa Goltz, social welfare undergraduate
MacKenzie Kressin, school of the arts undergraduate
Josh Lawry, business undergraduate
Jackson Marsden, business undergraduate
Christiana McClurg, school of the arts undergraduate
Will Oelke, office of central advising undergraduate
Elijah Thompson, letters and science undergraduate
Henry Wiedemann, english and computer science undergraduate
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Fall 2019
Paige Anderson, honor roll
John Auer, honor roll
Jennifer Eisert, honor roll
Dylan Iehl, dean's list
Devin Keast, honor roll
Samantha Liechty, dean's list
Jacob Rosenmeier, honor roll
Mary Sanford, honor roll
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Fall 2019
Davis Christensen, junior, highest honors
Caitlin Kelly, junior, high honors
Casey Olson, senior, honors
Carolyn Vogt, senior, highest honors
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Fall 2019
Jordan Anderson
Haley Devenport
Ethan Groenier
Grayden Gruchow
Rebeca Herrera
Logan Hurda
Emma Koch
Elizabeth Markham
Quincey Newton
Jacob Odegard
Garrett Schmidt
Lauren Schmitt
Autumn Stack
Amanda Starr
Jack Weiland
Jenna Weis
Graduations
Iowa State University
Fall 2019
Nicolas Romero, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering
Marquette University
Fall 2019
Kathryn Miller, certificate, nursing
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Fall 2019
Wilhelm Kessenich, college of engineering, Bachelor Of Science-Electrical Engineering, Electrical Engineering
Claire Massey, college of letters and science, Bachelor Of Arts-Journalism, Journalism
Will Olson, college of engineering, Bachelor Of Science-Biomedical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, graduated with distinction
Celia Paczwa, school of education, Master Of Science-Curriculum And Instruction, Curriculum And Instruction
Julie Prock, college of letters and science, Bachelor Of Arts, Psychology
Markus Tobias, school of business, Bachelor Of Business Administration, Business: Marketing
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Fall 2019
Kari Bertler, bachelor of business administration, Sheldon B. Lubar school of business
Marie Fritz, master of library and information science, school of information studies
Spring 2020
Carly Bausch, Helen Bader school of social welfare, Master Of Social Work
Andrew Christofferson, college of engineering and applied science, Bachelor Of Science In Engineering
Nathan Feest, Sheldon B. Lubar school of business, Bachelor Of Business Administration
Michaela Niemeyer, college of health sciences, Doctor Of Physical Therapy
Ethan Schulting, Sheldon B. Lubar school of business, Master Of Science
Elijah Thompson, college of letters and science, Bachelor Of Arts
Jayme Zander, college of letters and science, Bachelor Of Art
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Fall 2019
Dawn Marie Gray, college of education and human services, human services leadership
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Fall 2019
Parker Debroux, STEM middle childhood-early adolescence education
Brennen Deegan, electrical engineering
Alizabeth Kramer, biology
Simon Maurice, industrial technology management
Madeleine Meeker, biology/forensic investigation
Michael Schwartz, business administration
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
December 2019
Haley Devenport graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor Of Science In Social Work
Mackenzie Farris graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor Of Science In Education In Elementary Education
Caitlin Frank graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor Of Science In Education In Early Childhood Education
Teana Gombar graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor Of Science In Education In Elementary Education
Honors
February 2020
The University of Iowa's student-led Dance Marathon raised more than $2.8 million for the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital in its 26th year. Dance Marathon is the UI's largest student organization. Chloe Gates and Clara Stuedemann of Oregon were on the team.
May 2020
Quincey Newton, majoring in finance/general management at UW-Whitewater, was honored as a 2019-20 Chancellor's Scholar-Athlete. Newton is on the swimming and diving team.
Scholarships
June 2020
Nora C. McGinty was selected to receive a National Merit Scholarship from University of Texas at Dallas. This award provides between $500 to $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study. McGinty will probably study neuroscience.