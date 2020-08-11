Dean’s List

Belmont University

Spring 2020

Mackenzie Bailey

Annika Victorson

Bethel University

Fall 2019

Emma Krause, junior

Nina LeBrun, senior

Hannah Rau, senior

Edgewood College

Fall 2019

Denae Allen

Makayla Anderson

Amanda Andraska

Maia Beirne

Robin Gee

Erin Johnston

Sarah Olson

Anita Paradzikovic

Madelyn Peach

Jared Podnar

Marquette University

Fall 2019

Audrey Roth, Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations

Spring 2020

Audrey Roth, Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations

St. Norbert College

Fall 2019

Madeline Lebrun

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

Fall 2019

Nicole M. Huset, junior, college of liberal arts

Brooke N. Johnson, freshman, college of biological sciences

Bryce C. Johnson, senior, college of sci and engineering

Colin J. Pulkrabek, freshman, college of liberal arts

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Fall 2019

Kyle Anderson, arts and sciences

Samantha Girard, arts and sciences

Nathan Ironmonger, arts and sciences

Makayla Kapalczynski, arts and sciences

Will Krull, business

Megan Pearson, nursing and health sciences

Lauren Weis, arts and sciences

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Fall 2019

Quinn Adler, economics major

Lexi Cina, middle childhood through early adolescence education major

Renee Lewandowski, accountancy major

Maya Mathews, middle childhood through early adolescence education major

Cait McReavy, middle childhood through early adolescence education major

Kacey Mortenson, art major

Erin Spierings, archaeological studies major

Erin Wriedt, marketing major

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Fall 2019

Amanda Cook, health sciences undergraduate

Nathan Feest, business undergraduate

Abby Fitch, office of central advising undergraduate

Vanessa Goltz, social welfare undergraduate

MacKenzie Kressin, school of the arts undergraduate

Josh Lawry, business undergraduate

Jackson Marsden, business undergraduate

Christiana McClurg, school of the arts undergraduate

Will Oelke, office of central advising undergraduate

Elijah Thompson, letters and science undergraduate

Henry Wiedemann, english and computer science undergraduate

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Fall 2019

Paige Anderson, honor roll

John Auer, honor roll

Jennifer Eisert, honor roll

Dylan Iehl, dean's list

Devin Keast, honor roll

Samantha Liechty, dean's list

Jacob Rosenmeier, honor roll

Mary Sanford, honor roll

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Fall 2019

Davis Christensen, junior, highest honors

Caitlin Kelly, junior, high honors

Casey Olson, senior, honors

Carolyn Vogt, senior, highest honors

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Fall 2019

Jordan Anderson

Haley Devenport

Ethan Groenier

Grayden Gruchow

Rebeca Herrera

Logan Hurda

Emma Koch

Elizabeth Markham

Quincey Newton

Jacob Odegard

Garrett Schmidt

Lauren Schmitt

Autumn Stack

Amanda Starr

Jack Weiland

Jenna Weis

Graduations

Iowa State University

Fall 2019

Nicolas Romero, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering

Marquette University

Fall 2019

Kathryn Miller, certificate, nursing

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Fall 2019

Wilhelm Kessenich, college of engineering, Bachelor Of Science-Electrical Engineering, Electrical Engineering

Claire Massey, college of letters and science, Bachelor Of Arts-Journalism, Journalism

Will Olson, college of engineering, Bachelor Of Science-Biomedical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, graduated with distinction

Celia Paczwa, school of education, Master Of Science-Curriculum And Instruction, Curriculum And Instruction

Julie Prock, college of letters and science, Bachelor Of Arts, Psychology

Markus Tobias, school of business, Bachelor Of Business Administration, Business: Marketing

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Fall 2019

Kari Bertler, bachelor of business administration, Sheldon B. Lubar school of business

Marie Fritz, master of library and information science, school of information studies

Spring 2020

Carly Bausch, Helen Bader school of social welfare, Master Of Social Work

Andrew Christofferson, college of engineering and applied science, Bachelor Of Science In Engineering

Nathan Feest, Sheldon B. Lubar school of business, Bachelor Of Business Administration

Michaela Niemeyer, college of health sciences, Doctor Of Physical Therapy

Ethan Schulting, Sheldon B. Lubar school of business, Master Of Science

Elijah Thompson, college of letters and science, Bachelor Of Arts

Jayme Zander, college of letters and science, Bachelor Of Art

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Fall 2019

Dawn Marie Gray, college of education and human services, human services leadership

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Fall 2019

Parker Debroux, STEM middle childhood-early adolescence education

Brennen Deegan, electrical engineering

Alizabeth Kramer, biology

Simon Maurice, industrial technology management

Madeleine Meeker, biology/forensic investigation

Michael Schwartz, business administration

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

December 2019

Haley Devenport graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor Of Science In Social Work

Mackenzie Farris graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor Of Science In Education In Elementary Education

Caitlin Frank graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor Of Science In Education In Early Childhood Education

Teana Gombar graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor Of Science In Education In Elementary Education

Honors

February 2020

The University of Iowa's student-led Dance Marathon raised more than $2.8 million for the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital in its 26th year. Dance Marathon is the UI's largest student organization. Chloe Gates and Clara Stuedemann of Oregon were on the team.

May 2020

Quincey Newton, majoring in finance/general management at UW-Whitewater, was honored as a 2019-20 Chancellor's Scholar-Athlete. Newton is on the swimming and diving team.

Scholarships

June 2020

Nora C. McGinty was selected to receive a National Merit Scholarship from University of Texas at Dallas. This award provides between $500 to $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study. McGinty will probably study neuroscience.

About this list

Academic achievements run as space is available and this list of honorees and graduates is not complete. Due to the increased number of submissions after spring and fall graduation times, there is often a backlog in the following months. We will continue to publish Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 academic achievements over the coming weeks.

If you have a non-Oregon address but your child attended school in the Oregon School District, please email ungcollege@wcinet.com for consideration to be included in a future listing.