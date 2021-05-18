Two events took place on Saturday, March 13, to help put an end to hunger in the Oregon area community. One involved a troop of boys, the other a lone girl.
The Oregon Boy Scouts held their annual food drive that day, driving around the village to pick up 7,341 pounds of food from the front steps of community members, which they then sorted and checked the expiration dates on before donating to the Oregon Area Food Pantry.
Meanwhile, Kate MacArthur, a young local resident, wanted something productive to do that day while her parents were busy completing some household repairs.
MacArthur decided to play her ukulele sing in the front yard of her home to raise money for the food pantry. She raised $262 from philanthropic passersby, which allowed her to purchase 187 pounds of food.
“She’s a little extrovert and has been so not in her element during COVID,” her mom wrote on Facebook. “She enjoyed seeing people and talking to you all so much and she learned how wonderful it can be to help those in need.”