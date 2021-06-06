LGBTQ Oregonians, and the families and neighbors that support them, got their chance to celebrate Pride Month over the weekend.

The Oregon Allies group organized its second annual Stand-Up and Lean-In event, which took place at Waterman Triangle Park, 121 Janesville St., where hundreds attended Saturday, June 5.

The organizers hosted guest speakers from the LGBTQ community, and family-friendly educational and resource booths. And Fitchburg nonprofit restaurant Little John's served up pay-what-you-can food and refreshments.

