A community organization that aims to keep youth alcohol and tobacco free in Oregon is set to receive $625,000 over five years to support that goal.
The OregonCARES Community Coalition was awarded a Drug-Free Communities support grant in December. The five-year recurring grant is part of a federal program that aims to establish and strengthen collaboration among various community sectors to prevent youth substance use, according to an informational flyer presented by coalition co-chair Cynthia DiCamelli to the Village Board on Jan. 11.
The grant aims to bolster work on the coalition’s two general goals: to increase community collaboration over the prevention of youth substance use, and to reduce youth substance use and abuse.
The organization’s prevention work will be based on seven strategies outlined on the flyer: provide information, build skills, provide support, change barriers/access, change rewards/incentives, alter the physical design of the environment, and change politics/rules/systems.
The grant provides staff and opportunities for national-level professional training for staff and volunteers -- training which OregonCARES will bring back to the community.
“This will allow us to create a sustainable prevention structure for our community,” the flyer states.
The grant pays $125,000 annually for five years, from Dec. 31, 2021, through September 29, 2025. An in-kind match is required, but items such as volunteer hours or office space are acceptable. No funds are required for the match.
The majority of the grant will cover salaries, registration and travel to training events, supplies and materials for grant-related activities and contracted services when required, according to the flyer.
The Drug Free Communities grant program was created in 1997 by the Drug-Free Communities Act. It’s administered by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy and managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Currently about 700 community coalitions are funded across the United States, the flyer states.