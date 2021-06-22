Community members seeking to raise awareness about underage drinking may be interested in a new OregonCARES Coalition yard sign campaign.
The orange and blue signs state "Help youth thrive, prevent underage drinking, not in my house." To get a yard sign for a yard or business, email oregoncares53575@gmail.com and include the mailing address.
“Youth in our community are most likely to get alcohol from their home or the home of a friend,” the OregonCARES website states. “Help prevent underage drinking by promising ‘not in my house’ to allowing underage drinking.”
The campaign is a joint project between the Coalition and Not In My House.
OregonCARES was formed in 2009 to promote an alcohol- and drug-free lifestyle for Oregon youth, according to its website. Its members include local teachers, police and community members working with parents and youths to reduce the use of drugs and underage drinking.
Not in My House Wisconsin is an initiative that was started by the Sauk County Partnership for Prevention coalition in 2020, which addresses substance abuse and misuse according to its website.
For more information about the partner organizations, visit oregoncarescoalition.org and notinmyhousewi.org.