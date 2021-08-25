Last week, for the second month in a row, Oregon area youth gathered at the Oregon Youth Center to don aprons, pick up paintbrushes and bring white canvases to life with strokes and splashes of color.
The two art club programs were facilitated by Oregon artist Desere Mayo, and were funded by a grant Oregon Public Library librarian Kelly Allen received from the American Library Association. The program will continue in September.
The grant is called “Libraries Transforming Communities: a Special Grant Opportunity for Small and Rural Libraries,” Allen told the Observer, and it is to help library staff learn about how to engage their community in a conversation about what they want in their community, not only at their library.
“I focused on hearing from teens and also providing tools to them on how to express themselves,” Allen said. “My grant project has three components: a book club, art workshops, and spoken-word workshops.”
Allen partnered with the Oregon Youth Center since it is a youth-serving organization that values and listens to its youth attendees, she said. When Allen, Mayo, and OYC director Precious Woodley met to talk about the project, they wanted to find ways that they could showcase the work of Oregon youth.
During the art club, attendees are asked to paint their handprint which expresses who they are and those handprints will be hung at OYC. The attendees also get to paint other pictures to keep for themselves.
One benefit of the colorful canvases are the acoustics in the youth center, Mayo said — the large, open space’s bare walls echo a lot of sound but the canvases should hopefully absorb that, she said.
And she’s excited that the project will become a memory, that as kids grow older they can come back and see their handprint on the wall.
The attending youth learn tips and tricks like how to blend colors for a sunset or how to blend with a paper towel instead of a brush.
“It is very soothing drawing and painting and expressing themselves through art,” Mayo said. “I want to give kids a place they aren’t in front of a device — they can just be social with each other and paint whatever is on their minds.”