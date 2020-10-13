Starting on Monday, Oct. 5, The Oregon Youth Center expanded its Fall programming after having identified additional ways to keep students safe while offering activities they love.
The center is located at 110 N. Oak St.
After receiving student feedback and observing attendance, OYC changed the hours of its programs. There are both in-person programs, along with virtual options.
The fall programming offerings are as follows:
Internet Café
Need a space to work outside your home? Looking for a quiet work space or a group work space? Wanting in-person help with homework? Need Wi-Fi? Or just a snack? If your student answers yes to any of the above questions, join for Internet Cafe.
The program will be held 1-2 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Homework Hotline
Students can hop on the homework hotline to ask academic related questions over Google meet and receive virtual homework help.
The program will be held 1-2 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Club OYC
Art, cooking and fitness clubs will post weekly activities on designated days on OYC’s social media platforms.
Join in games and fun from 2-3:45 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, or from noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday.
Tutoring With Teens
If you have a 5th-9th grader who needs additional support in a subject area, OYC -- in collaboration with OSD -- are offering a mentorship program.
The program is offered from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Dane County Public Health mandates, OYC program participants must wear a mask at the building. The number of people allowed in the building is being limited.
The sign-up process has also changed. All sign-ups will now be in-person only, with no virtual registration being offered anymore. This is also intended to support the drop-in tradition of OYC.
For information, visit oregonyouthcenter.org or email director@oregonyouthcenter.org.