The Oregon Area Wellness Coalition is hoping to see people get moving and start new workout routines.
The coalition will hold its virtual Fall Fitness and Wellness Challenge starting Thursday, Oct. 1, and will run it through Saturday, Nov. 14. The earliest participants can complete the challenge is Monday, Oct. 12.
The coalition seeks to inspire people to develop healthy habits, while getting into a fitness routine and to encourage them to try new things, an event description on the Oregon Public Library website states.
Participants can earn a $5 gift card to OFroYo, Ziggy’s, Bill’s, Firefly or Chocolate Caper by completing the challenge. There are three different ways to enter: Bingo cards available on the library website, downloading the Goosechase app to track activities for a digital version of the Bingo card; and by completing a “quarantine 50K.”
When a challenge is completed, people can submit an online form and choose their prize. Forms are due by Sunday, Nov. 15, with one gift card per person.
For information, email Kelly Allen at kallen@oregonlibrary.org or Dave Jameson at dtjameson@oregonsd.net.