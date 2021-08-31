Community members are invited to come out and meet their neighbors, public servants and local business owners during a night market featuring kids activities, music, food and vendors on Saturday, Sept. 11.
After which, area residents are asked to come together as a community to remember 9/11 and honor the men and women who lost their lives two decades ago.
The VFW will be presenting the colors at this event and there will be memorials for the fallen Police, Military, Fire and EMS workers of that day twenty years ago.
There will be a 21 Gun Salute at the end of the presentation
From 5-7:15 p.m. will be Oregon's first night market with patriotic music by the Oregon Community Band.
From 7:15-8 p.m. will be the 9/11 tribute.
From 8-9 p.m. the night market continues, and the evening will conclude with music at Waterman Triangle Park from 9-9:30 p.m.
Event organizers hope it will offer community spirit and a little fun
“Downtown Oregon will be transformed into a place for the community to mingle and see the various businesses Oregon has to offer,” a flyer states.
The market event will be on Janesville St. and S. Main St. in the downtown area.
If interested in showcasing your business or organization, email Deb Bossingham at dab@oregonsd.net.
Each vendor will be assigned an outdoor space, and the cost to vend is $35.
The event is being planned by the Oregon Area Fire and EMS District, Village of Oregon Police Department, the Village of Oregon, the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Oregon Area Wellness Coalition.