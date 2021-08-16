The Oregon Straw Hat Players are set to put on a virtual musical cabaret that runs from Aug. 12-22.
Entitled, "In Our Wildest Dreams," the cabaret will feature a variety of musical theatre songs "we dream to perform," according to the group's website
The show is produced and directed by Jen Nichols, with music directed by Sami Elmer. The event is available to stream through Sunday, Aug. 22 at oshponline.org.
Cast members are: Evelyn Becker, Kyle Kapusta, Ian Black, Will Karls, Erica Briski, Isabel Mancil, Austin Brummett, Miranda Moore, Lalaina Chandanais, Helena Pope, Stephanie Drahozal, Becky Rosenow, Sami Elmer, John Rottier, Elyse Harvancik, Sierra Rotter, Beau Jacobs, Noah Strube, Joel Kapusta and Avery Thompson.