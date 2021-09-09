Oregon September history

100 years ago (1921)
• A.M. Anderson went to Milwaukee the first of the week where he attended the State Fair and also transacted business in the city.
• Mrs. W. E. Penn, who has been visiting for several weeks in Elkhart, Indiana, returned home Tuesday. She was accompanied home by Gordon Booth who has spent the past week in Chicago.
• Lindeman Brothers Motorized Circus will be in Oregon Friday. All kinds of attractions will be presented, including aerial acts and gymnasts.
• Miss Mabel Rasmussen has resigned her clerkship from the mercantile store and will spend the next two weeks getting ready to attend normal school at Platteville, where she expects to enter upon training for primary work.
• Mr. George McDermott, Mr. John Fahey and Mrs. E. F. Kramer went to Milwaukee Thursday where they visited the fair and on Friday, Mrs. McDermott drove home a new Buick Six, which is equipped with the new California top.
• The Misses Leona Reindahl and Della Mattson left Monday for Northfield, Minnesota, where they will attend St. Olaf's College. They were accompanied by several other graduates from Stoughton High School who will also attend the college this year.
• The Married Folks Club will give their first dance of the season at the opera house Thursday evening, Sept. 22. Music will be furnished by Leaver’s Harp orchestra of six pieces. Dance tickets will be $1, gallery 25 cents. Basket lunch, coffee served free. This opening dance promises to be a big event and everybody is invited.
• On Tuesday the Frei Brothers of Brooklyn had quite a serious accident with their silo cutter. The machine was running on the Jacob Frei farm when the machinery in some manner caught; the knives breaking and pieces of steel flying six feet or more. Albert Frei’s arm was quite badly cut by the flying steel, but no serious results are looked for.
• Rev. and Mrs. C J. ( Jack) Linn returned to Oregon on Wednesday, after a full summer of camp meetings. The last one was held at Haviland, Kansas, with the Quakers.
Mr. Linn reports that more than 125 people were at the altar seeking salvation. After a couple of weeks at home, the Linns will go to Kentucky.
50 years ago (1971)
• Jack Ricker of the Oregon Home Talent baseball team, won the batting title for the Southern Section of the conference with a .516 average in six games. Nick Brashi of Oregon was third with a .442 average over nine games.
• Kathryn Ringhand, daughter of Mrs. and Mrs. LaVern Ringhand will be teaching school at the Munich International School, Sternberg, Germany. She has spent the past month traveling in Europe.
• Taking in the Packer-Raiders football game in Green Bay last Saturday were Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Neath, Mrs. and Mrs. Louis Fahey, and Mr. and Mrs. Pat Mahoney. It was disappointing to see the Packers lose 17-13, but the couples agreed the weather was absolutely beautiful.
• Mr. and Mrs. Robert Curless and Mark spent Sunday with their daughter, Kay, at La Crosse. Kay is a senior majoring in Health Education, and currently practices teaching at West Salem.
• A hilarious and thrilling “Bed Race” was sponsored by the Oregon-Brooklyn Jaycees. The six mile race was won by the Spencer Wisconsin Jaycees in one hour and 5 minutes. Fitchburg Jaycees came in fifth. They pushed so hard during the first half of the race, they burned out the tires on the bed.
• Tom Appel and his classmate, Craig Hall, junior students at Luther College spent the weekend with Tom’s family, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Appel. Tom’s left leg is in a cast which was the result of a freak accident during football practice. While playing as center, Tom was hit by another offensive player on his own team. He was hospitalized for ten days and underwent knee surgery.
• Madison Mustangs (football team) will host “Oregon Night” sponsored by the Oregon Chamber of Commerce. Highlight of the halftime ceremonies will be the honoring of former OHS star athlete, Morris Haukereid, recognizing his seven years of stellar play with the Mustangs.
• Russell Bavery is the new local associate with First Realty Group, a newly formed merger of eight Madison realty firms. Bavery has been the Oregon representative for the Charles P. Sweeney Company, one of the newly merged groups.
25 year ago (1996)
• Oregon School District is among six finalists for “School District of the Year” by Wisconsin Manufacturing and Commerce Excellence in Education Awards program. (Oregon took second place).
• Local resident Gerard Pehler received two bronze medals in the United States National Transplant Games. The medals were awarded in the 5k race and the 400- meter dash. Pehler received a kidney transplant in November 1983. “The most important thing about being in the games was being able to compete with other athletes who have received the second gift of life,” Pehler said.
• Master Sgt. David J. Ross of Oregon received a 1996 Wisconsin Military Achievement award in a ceremony at the state capitol. Ross is a member of the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard.
• Rita Plummer has been named Dane Co. Trustee of the Year by the South Central Library System for her outstanding service as a public library trustee.
• At the recent primary election in Brooklyn’s town hall the total vote was 59. Since it was a primary election, one had to vote for a straight party ticket. Of the 59 ballots cast, 34 crossed over and had to be invalidated.
• At a Sept. 17 special Oregon School Board meeting, the board unanimously approved the high school’s preliminary design for the remodeling and additions to the school. Initial estimates of the cost have come in about 3 percent higher than the 13.7 million approved in the May referendum.
• Ken Hageman received a plaque of recognition last Wednesday for his 25 years of dedicated service to the Oregon Fire Protection District Board.
10 years ago (2011)
• Oregon native Garrett Frankson, a lifelong space and NASA enthusiast, is one of about 150 young people from across the nation chosen to get a front row seat when the space agency launches two probes to the moon.A 2010 Oregon High School graduate, Frankson will spend three days in the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida.
• Representatives from the Towns of Dunn, Oregon and Rutland approved a Village of Oregon proposal to shore up the Oregon Area Fire/EMS District's finances.
• Oregon Middle School was evacuated for just under an hour after a landscaper hit a main gas line with an auger. Only a handful of custodians and administrators were kept out of the building until staff from Alliant Energy could shut off the gas and close the leak. Oregon police, fire and EMS personnel were on site until the gas was shut off and the location was deemed safe.
• The Oregon Juggling Club held a performance at Waterman Park. Club members juggled balls and clubs in the early evening. After sunset, jugglers lit up the park with flaming and glow-in-the-dark equipment.
• The Panthers were one of 18 golf teams that participated in the Madison Edgewood Crusade Fore a Cure Invitational. Oregon finished sixth (362) behind some of the best teams in the state, including Madison Edgewood (first) and Green Bay Notre Dame (second), but the event also raised $7,988.
• More than 3,700 students tromped back to school for the first day of the 2011-12 school year.
• After School Clubs, Inc. will host the second annual “Race for the Kids” at the Oregon Community Sports Arena. The run will help raise money to help low-income families pay for before- or after-school care.
• The Oregon Public Library offers weekly early literacy storytimes for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Storytime is a great place to build early literacy skills through fun short stories, puppets, songs, activities and crafts.
• Two Milwaukee men face burglary charges after they allegedly tried to steal more than 40 cartons of cigarettes from a north side convenience store. The men, ages 50 and 49, allegedly triggered a silent alarm. An Oregon police officer arrived as the men were leaving with two laundry baskets full of cigarettes.
• The fifth annual Fall Classic will feature different divisions, street drags, fireworks and much more. The action kicks off with Late Models, Area Sportsman, International Four Cylinders, Legends and Bandits. A complete fireworks show will entertain fans along with the return of “one-on-one” street drags on the “Ring of Fire.”
• Members of the Oregon School Board will continue to be paid less than their counterparts in Dane County after voters at the annual meeting shot down a proposal to more than double board salaries. The audience at the meeting voted 21-18 by paper ballot to defeat a proposal that would have increased board members' average salaries from $1,083 to $2,833, a 160 percent increase.
