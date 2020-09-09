100 years ago (1920)
• Women now have the right to vote in the primary fall election as well as in the general election next November. The woman registers and votes under her given name, not under her husband’s name. Thus she gives her name as “Mrs. Mary Jones’ not “Mrs. John Jones”.
• E. R. Adamson was the agent for Oregon for the sale of Dort autos. The Dort auto is described as a car with quality that goes clear through. “Dort owners enthusiastically commend this car, not only because of the thriftiness with which it uses gasoline, oil, and tires, but they also declare that the simplicity and accessibility make it surprisingly easy and inexpensive to keep in thoroughly good condition. Owners find it so easy to make the occasional minor adjustments that the Dort rarely visits a shop”. (Note: The Dort Motor Co. of Flint, Michigan built autos from 1915 to 1924.)
• A reception for the 81st birthday was held for Mrs. James Criddle at the Oregon Opera House. She and her husband were one of the first families to settle in the area. After her husband ’s death, she moved to Riverside, California where she presently makes her home. The birthday breception was arranged during her visit back to the area.
• A “smoker” (an informal gathering for men only) was given at the Woodman Hall in honor of Louis Pease and Ed Cusick. About 75 men were in attendance. Cards were played and an impromptu program held. Ice cream and cake were served. Ed Cusick was presented with a trunk and Louis Pease was given an easy chair.
• E. G. Booth & Son advertised a new Vacuette Suction Sweeper. It was described as not being an electric cleaner, but an “every day” sweeper, requiring no plugs or connections. It does everything that the high-priced electric cleaner will do at a price within the reach of all.
• School starts: The tuition for high school students outside the district is $2 per week and bthose in grade school will be $1 per week. U. T. Cady is the principal.
• The 1920 census for the Village of Oregon was 871. This compared to 697 in 1900 and 712 in 1910.
50 years ago (1970)
• The PTAs met for the first time this school year. Officers of the high school PTA were Mrs. Robert Maier, president; Mrs. Emmett Barger, vice-president; Mrs. Allan Gasner, secretary; and Mrs. Carl Liller, treasurer. Officers for the elementary, middle, and Jr. high schools were Orrill Ferguson, President; Mrs. Russ Bavery, vice-president; Mrs. Ralph Benjamin, secretary; and Mrs. John Swenson, treasurer. Carl Thompson, state senator for the district, was the guest speaker for the meeting.
• Three busloads of Oregon area Associated Milk Producers attended the first annual convention in Chicago. Group leaders from Oregon were Bud Johnson, Ed Eisenbart and Bernard Deneen. Philip Peterson was a delegate from the Southern Dane County District.
• OHS has added two new courses to its vocational program -- graphics, taught by Merritt Bohse and career development, taught by Jim Olstad. Career development will cover seeking a job, filling out an application, and interviewing.
• A grand opening was held for the new coin-operated laundromat located at the site of the former truck stop building on Oregon’s north side. It is under the management of Ray Outhouse and will be known as “Ray’s Coin Laundry.” The truck stop building had been remodeled to accommodate the new business.
• With the street work in the Village continuing, Oak Street becomes a new north-south link in the Village.
• It was reported by the Village Personnel Committee that Harold Larsen had been hired for the janitor’s job at the village hall.
25 years ago (1995)
• Jim and Sandy Ness had the historic Thomson house, located at 808 Janesville St., moved to an eight-acre lot overlooking the Town of Oregon, south of Autumn Woods. It was built in 1889 by a Scottish immigrant, George Thomson.
• Students enrolled in the Bartz and Associates babysitter program held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, graduated. Participating in the program were: Matt Clemens, David Clemens, Jana Stough, Casey Peterson, Teresa Lesley, Jenny Drake, Jerry Biddick and Holly Gundlach.
• A grand opening celebration was held at the new McDonald’s. The Ronald McDonald Show was featured on Saturday the 23rd. At the opening ribbon ceremonies were Village President Mark Mortensen, owners Wayne and Renee Harris, Wisconsin Assembly Rep. Rick Skindrud, Friends of the Library Rep. Joan Wethal and employees Greg Olson and Mike Peschel. A $500 check was presented to Joan Wethal for the construction of the new library.
• Opposition to the Anderson quarry continues. A petition was filed by residents’ concerning the extraction of minerals within the village limits and/or one half mile of the village. It requested the village to pass an ordinance controlling such developments. However, the resident’s efforts to overturn the quarry permit came up short.
• “Al” and Yvonne Marshall of Marshall’s Bus Service and Randy and Deb Schepp of Eastside Transmissions were presented with plaques of appreciation from the Oregon High School band in recognition of their years of service.
• Groups from the Russian Federation Ministry of Culture and the State Russian House of Folk Art performed music, dances and folklore of their homeland. The groups performed in the OHScafetorium,
10 years ago (2010)
• Several Oregon School staff were presented with awards for “making a difference” in the local schools. The awards were presented at a Back-to-School meeting. Recipients were Kay Bettinger, Juanita Weinert, Lou Kindshi, Sue Amend, Jen Shumacher, Leslie Bergstrom, Tom Fischer, Bob Eveland, Kerri Modjeski, Dale Schulz, Tracey Leider, Jim Snow, Nancy Bogucki and Velvet Holmes.
• Shelly Ace of Oregon was selected to participate in the 2010 Miss Teen Milwaukee Pageant.
• The First Annual Race for Kids was held. The proceeds were used to cover the tuition costs for kids of low income families to attend After School Clubs.
• The Oregon Ducks Unlimited celebrated their 25th Anniversary with a banquet and fundraiser at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Verona.
• Knights of Columbus, HMC Council 13480, recognized Adam Beranek for having reached the status of Eagle Scout. In addition to the requirements for his scout merit badges, he competed a project of improving the Bicentennial Park Trail on Hwy. MM. Presenting the award were Scoutmaster Dave Wanta and Grand Knight Tim LeBrun.
• Oregon’s U11 Girls Soccer Team, The Enforcers, took second place at the “Kick Some Grass” tournament held at Hartford. Team members were: Kalley Sweeney, Tracy Reimer, Sammy Evers, Emma Krause, Emma Roemer, Carolyn Christofferson, Eddie O’Brien, Grace Roemer, Kate Reisdorf, Morgan Hanson, Kailey O’Brien and Jamie Jakusz.
Two Oregon Middle School teachers Darren Hartbert and Kolleen Nesheim were recognized for their work in educating kids about making healthy choices. They were presented with a $1,000 check from the Children’s Health Education Center. These funds will help OMS educate kids about the dangers of alcohol and other drugs.
• The Village Board gave final approval for the construction of a new First Presbyterian Church on the Village’s west side. Approval for a zoning change from rural holding to single family and institutional use was approved.
• Thirty-six area artists display their work during the 14 South Artists Tour.
• The Oregon Chamber of Commerce sponsored the 6th Annual Golf Outing at The Legend at Bergamont.. The winning foursome was the Torhorst and Associates team, consisting of Bill Torhorst , Ron Symdon, Erik Halverson and John Gits.
• The Oregon Public Library offered free computer classes in September through a LSTA grant made possible through the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
- Compiled by Gerald Neath, Oregon Area Historical Society
