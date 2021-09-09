When Karen Kreul and her husband, Royce, joined St. John’s Lutheran church in 1971, the pair were on their way to his interview for a local teaching job.
Even though Royce hadn’t been offered the job yet, let alone been interviewed for it, it was important for them to have a church to go to if they moved to the community.
The pastor of St. John’s just so happened to go to the same college as Royce, and the Kreuls took that as a good sign and became members.
In the 50 years since then, Karen has volunteered on several committees for the church, including a building renovation committee that oversaw constructing new windows in the sanctuary to brighten the space, which was completed this year. She has also been the chair of lefse making for decades.
Of all her roles over the years, she said perhaps the most fulfilling was when she served on the education and personnel committee for 25 years, helping make decisions about hiring and dismissing staff.
“The church congregation is really a business,” she said. “It’s important to get good employees and a good education team.”
As the church, at 625 E. Netherwood St., celebrates its 125th anniversary this weekend, she and other longtime members are hoping to bring new people in to find the same fellowship and camaraderie they’ve experienced.
St. John’s has 405 families with 1,300 baptized members – having grown from 40 members when the church began in 1896 as the Danish Evangelical Church of Rutland.
As a member for half a century, Kreul has heard from some people that St. John’s is a welcoming congregation, while other people have said that they felt their reception was “cold.” With three different worship services, Kreul said it’s like three different families, so she hopes people will find the right service for them.
Like Kreul, church council member Kay Bliefernicht has a long history with St. John’s.
Her mother was an organist and her father a member of the church choir, and she was baptized there. Though she got married in a Catholic church, she felt a call to come back to St. John’s after her divorce because of her family history there and she now sings in the choir and was elected to the church council last year.
She and other members of the church council are now working to find a new pastor after Rev. Paul Markquart retired in July 2020 after 14 years of serving the congregation.
The end of his tenure was marked by a drive-by retirement parade since the congregation couldn't get together to celebrate together during the pandemic.
His successor should be in place sometime next summer, as interim pastor Naomi Garber will leave in spring, Bliefernicht said.
Kreul said she hopes the next pastor is prepared to serve and care for all congregants, from babies to the elderly.
“There’s a rich heritage we are building on to move the church forward,” Bliefernicht said.
Danish origins
The heritage of St. John’s dates to the 19th century, according to the church’s 100th anniversary history book.
The current home of St. John’s has three cornerstones – one for when the education unit was erected in 1976 and two for later expansions – but perhaps the real cornerstone of the church is the Danish Evangelical Lutheran Church of Rutland.
That church was built in 1883 by Danish settlers of the Rutland and Brooklyn area, who began arriving around 1870. Its two reverends generated interest in starting a second Danish Evangelical Lutheran Church when they visited homes of Oregonians in the mid-1880s.
The first meeting of what would go on to become the St. John’s congregation was held on Feb. 7, 1896 in an Oregon member’s home.
The first location of the church, at 143 Washington St., was dedicated in May 1898. Called the Danish Evangelical Lutheran Church of Oregon, it cost around $2,000 to build and had 40 members.
It was 1934 when the congregation was renamed St. John’s Lutheran Church and 1936 when services switched from being in Danish to English.
Building bigger
To meet the needs of a growing membership, a new church was built on the site of the first one on Washington Street.
The final service held in the old church before tearing it down to build a new one was held in August 1950. Services were then held in the Oregon Village Hall for two years during construction of the new church.
The first services at the new building on Washington Street were held in 1952, but a decade later, in 1962, a long-range planning committee was established to make decisions about future expansions.
Plans were made to build a new church and education unit on a five-acre Netherwood Street property.
The education wing opened first, in February 1977, and for five years children were bussed there for religious education from the Washington Street church while their families stayed behind for worship.
In 1982 the sanctuary was completed at the Netherwood site and two decades later in 2002, an addition was built to house the Friendship Room, new bathrooms and seven rooms for community meetings and Sunday School.
The sanctuary had gone almost 40 years before another renovation, but it was updated earlier this year with new northern-facing windows added to help provide more natural lighting to the space, as well as an “abstract” cross being specially designed and hung above the altar.
Meeting a need
In the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, members believe they are "doing God's work by our hands,” Kreul said.
St. John’s’ history includes a variety of ways of volunteering in the community and fundraising for charitable causes.
Over the years, members have volunteered to clean up area parks, or make cards for the sick and elderly.
St. John’s volunteers also make and send quilts each year to Lutheran World Relief, which serves communities living in poverty overseas. In 25 years, the church has sent 3,455 quilts, Bliefernicht said.
The church also established a fund to help those closer to home. The Helping Hands Fund, administered by St. John’s, is an emergency fund for individuals and families who live in the Oregon-Brooklyn school district. The fund is supported by donations from St. John’s members, other area churches and individuals in the community.
Much of the fundraising and fellowship at St. John’s centers around food, Kreul said.
For 64 years, the church held the annual Smorgasbord, which was originally born out of what had been monthly fundraisers to purchase kitchen equipment, but evolved to support organizations including the Oregon-Brooklyn Food Pantry, Oregon-Brooklyn Habitat for Humanity and Neighbors in Need of Assistance. At the first event in 1956, the menu included lefse, herring in sour cream, and Danish apple cake.The final Smorgasbord, held in 2019, raised over $10,000 and involved 46 community volunteers making 1,300 rounds of lefse.
Now, the church continues fundraising with food through fish fries, which support causes including the Oregon Area Food Pantry and helping Oregon area families with medical costs they can’t fund themselves.