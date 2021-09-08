When Becky Berkan is swimming, biking and running nearly 150 miles on Sunday, it will probably be like a stroll in a cool breeze, compared with her day job.
For the past 20 years, the Oregon native has worked as an ER nurse in Madison, which has included helping out in the ICU units since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last March. With a young family and a stressful work environment, somehow she’s found time and energy to train for the Ironman Wisconsin triathlon, set to cover 140.6 miles around Dane County on Sunday, Sept. 12.
The 40-year-old moved back to Oregon from Madison a year ago, and said since graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Nursing in 2003, she “knew right away” she wanted to work in the fast-paced environment of a hospital emergency room.
“A lot of nurses are adrenaline junkies, but for the most part, I like the team aspect of nursing and the physician collaboration with the emergency department,” she told the Observer last week. “I don't think you can find that in any other aspect of nursing.”
It can be a stressful environment, with lives literally on the, depending on your actions, she said. For Berkan, it’s just something she’s always been able to handle, and thrive on.
“It takes a lot to get me razzled,” she said. “I don’t know if that’s from being an ER nurse for 20 years or if that’s just been instilled in me from the beginning.”
Still, the pressures put on healthcare workers over the past 18 months has been unprecedented, and has taken its toll on many, Berkan said.
“Health care workers, we just keep showing up every day and taking care of people every day,” she said.
And with the recent spread of the Delta variant over the summer, Berkan said the influx of COVID-19 patients is “harder this time around.”
“In October and November, it was really rough working in that ICU, but people couldn't help what was happening,” she said. “Now people can help what is happening, but we are seeing the same things, and we’re all a little bit more angry this time.”
Back to athletics
Training provides some much needed stress relief, although Berkan is a bit surprised at which of the triathlon’s three sports she’s best at.
At Oregon High School, her sport was cross country, under recently retired coach Doug Debroux.
“I never liked running, to be honest, but it was that cross country dynamic that kept me on that team, with Coach Debroux and all of my friends,” she said.
Life got busy during college, though, and Berkan drifted away from athletics.
“I didn't do anything for about 10 years,” she said. “I didn’t run, didn't go to the gym, nothing.”
But about 10 years ago she decided to get back into running, with the goal to finish a marathon. After training for the year leading up to the Madison Marathon in 2020, it was canceled, but her determination didn’t fade. Looking for another opportunity, Berkan found one with the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C., and participated along with around 70,000 other competitors after training “all summer.”
“I didn’t have a coach, I didn't know anything about nutrition,” she said. “At the end, I was definitely struggling, I didn't have a good time.
“My goal was to beat Oprah (Winfrey), and I don’t think I beat Oprah.”
After taking another “five years off,” she met Miranda Bush, who helps train triathletes. While Berkan was comfortable with running, but she was “never a swimmer” and didn’t own a bike, except a hybrid one in college. But after making a bet with a work colleague to compete in the 2020 Ironman Wisconsin, it was game on.
She bought a bike, got a swim coach and hired Bush to teach her “the ways of the triathlon world.”
“I’ve seen Coach Debroux through all this and told him, ‘Coach, I should have just been a swimmer,’ because it has just come so naturally to me.
“I’m actually fast in the water, so the swim is my strongest (event) and I never swam a day in my life before two years ago.”
Training days and ‘Hell weeks’
Berkan had started training for Ironman 2020, and then COVID-19 changed her plans.
For this year’s race, she started training in earnest in January, with a vigorous regimen that has been accelerated in recent weeks.
“I've been in the pool twice a week, and when the lakes thawed, I'd hop in the lakes every once in a while,” she said. “Although I’m not a big fan of open water swimming if I don't have to.”
She competed in a half-Ironman event in Des Moines in June, which gave her some good experience but also aspiration pneumonia after she got some water in her lungs. It took several weeks to recover – “it was awful,” she said – but before long, she was back at it, steadily easing more miles into her workouts.
By the time July and August came around, though, it was time for “heavy training.”
“Family and spouses kind of get neglected during those ‘hell weeks,’ we call them,” she said.
Those days included a bike ride of around 6-7 hours, followed by a 30-minute run.
“At the end of the day I would be a complete pile of nothing, you just want to lay on the ground,” she said.
For the coming race, Berkan said her goal is just to finish, and enjoy the experience that “everybody says goes down as one the best days of their life.”
“I really just want to go out and have fun – and I know that sounds crazy because you’re physically doing activity for 14 hours – but I think it's going to be a great experience,” she said. “There will be hard parts, because it is an Ironman, and I’ll probably regret all of it at some point on the route, but the goal is to cross the finish line smiling.
“Then it will have been a successful day. “