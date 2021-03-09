One year ago this week, coronavirus cases, cancellations and closures swept across the nation, Wisconsin and Verona. On March 11, 2020 the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic. Eight days later Governor Tony Evers announced the first deaths of Wisconsin residents.
“With great sadness, last night we confirmed the first two deaths related to COVID-19. And by the time we woke up this morning, there had been a third,” he wrote on a March 19 new release.
That number has risen to 525,000 people in the U.S and 7,111 in Wisconsin.
As of Tuesday, March 9, the Village of Oregon had had 652 cases of COVID-19 since March 15, 2020, 7 of those resulting in deaths, according to state Department of Health Services data. The Town of Oregon had had 169 cases and the death count was also listed as seven.
The state’s initial school closure was scheduled to last from Wednesday, March 18, to Monday, April 6. But students went on to ultimately not step foot in school halls again that school year, after the county health department required schools to remain closed.
On Monday, March 16, the Village of Oregon declared COVID-19 a public health emergency, granting powers to village administrator Mike Gracz to oversee suspending or canceling village programs, closing or restricting access to village buildings and facilities, canceling meetings, and authorizing village staff to work from home.
Village departments including the Oregon Area Senior Center, Oregon Police Department, public works department, Oregon Public Library and Oregon Area Fire/EMS District halted all non-essential services to mitigate the virus’ spread.
“The good side of it, if there is a good side, is I was surprised how patient village residents have been as we navigated the process of having to close some buildings down,” Village administrator Mike Gracz told the Observer in a phone call on March 4.
He said residents adhered to mask usage during voting in not one, but two elections – the April primary and the November general elections – without trouble.
“The cooperation and patience reflects amazingly well on the village,” he said.
The Observer also sought comments from Village president Jeanne Carpenter, but as of press time on Tuesday, March 9, had not received a response.
People were understandably disappointed to see favorite annual events such as Summer Fest and National Night Out canceled, Gracz said. Summer Fest will not be happening this year, either.
He said he appreciated the Village Board’s swift support that gave him a lot of authority to respond to day-to-day activities early on.
While village buildings and schools closed, other things continued apace.
Construction projects generally continued without much interruption, with apartments and homes still being built over the past year, Gracz said.
One loss, though, was the redevelopment of Park Street across from Sleep Inn, he said, and that there were “really interesting ideas” and “great plans” but as a result of economic downturn some businesses decided not to build on Park Street at this time.
He’s not sure how the pandemic will affect Oregon’s economy, pointing out that when the recession hit back in 2008, fallout lagged a bit for municipal government. He said it’s possible the Village could have a couple difficult years starting in 2022.
“The biggest thing right now is we need to get our businesses open safely,” Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Judy Knutson told the Observer. “We need to get the doors open and start looking forward. They’ve been suffering.”
Many are improvising and doing whatever they can do to keep making it by, she said.
When the pandemic first hit, she said it was nice to see businesses and organizations band together to help the community. For instance, when the fire department needed masks and hand sanitizer, a bunch of businesses jumped in to donate, she said. She also said more people began to give to the Oregon Area Food Pantry, and took food to the EMS responders who were working longer hours.
And local banks worked on approving Paycheck Protection Program loans (a part of the May 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) as fast as they could, she added.
“There were a lot of good things, people helped out in so many ways,” she said. “I can’t say how impressed I am.”