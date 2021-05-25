When the Wisconsin Historical Society Press asked Richard Wagner to adapt two of his books chronicling LGBTQ history in the state for teen readers last year, he responded that he was not the right person for the job.
So the publisher asked Fort Atkinson resident Jenny Kalvaitis to take on the project. But, she also enlisted the expertise of Oregon resident Kristen Whitson.
The new book, which comes out June 14, is called “We Will Always Be Here: A Guide to Exploring and Understanding the History of LGBTQ+ Activism in Wisconsin.” Signed copies of the book will be available at a June 5 Oregon Allies event which Whitson plans to attend.
It’s based in part on two books Wagner published through the WHS Press, 2019’s “We've Been Here All Along: Wisconsin's Early Gay History” and 2020’s “Coming Out, Moving Forward – Wisconsin's Recent Gay History.”
Not long after WHS asked Kalvaitis, its museum’s outreach coordinator, to curate and write the book, she realized she was in over her head and recruited Whitson, a program assistant with the Wisconsin Library System.
She woke up stressed and in a panic at 2 a.m. and dialed up Whitson, whom she’d met at a local history and preservation conference in fall 2019.
“To go through and find people whose voices had been silenced in the historical record and archive was no joke,” Kalvaitis told the Observer. “I woke up and realized I wanted her to co-author this book with me. I am so grateful she said yes to my panicked and stressed-out phone call.”
“We Will Always Be Here” is the first book either has worked on, they said, and the first project they’ve ever done together.
It presents examples of LGBTQ activists throughout Wisconsin’s history, written with young readers in mind. They compiled it from primary sources, including diary entries, hand-written love letters, zines, advertisements and oral histories found in the archives collections of the state historical society, Whitson said.
Handling those documents “feels really special,” she said.
“Nothing is as magical as holding that thing in your hand and nerding out – this is what they actually wrote on,” Whitson said. “It transports you in a way nothing else can.”
Calling LGBTQ history an area of interest both professionally and personally, she said joining the project was a no-brainer.
As a lesbian herself, Whitson has a personal connection with the project. She and her wife are raising two children in Oregon, one of whom is trans. Kalvaitis, meanwhile, is an ally to the LGBTQ community, she said.
Wagner, meanwhile is the first openly gay member of the Dane County Board of Supervisors and a co-chair the Governor's Council on Lesbian and Gay Issues under Gov. Tony Earl (1983-87).
Kalvaitis said WHS asked her to adapt the two books for youth readers because of her background in secondary education, and women and gender studies.
“I read Dick’s books, they were fabulous, amazing – but they weren’t written for teens,” she said. “They have different needs, consume information differently. The higher reading level and the way the stories were told wouldn’t be a great fit for a curriculum.”
Kalvaitis decided to focus on LGBTQ activism with her adaptation, which she said she felt would be exciting for youth.
But access to archives can be “hard” and “intimidating,” Whitson said. Visitors are stripped of any bags, and have to sign documents before getting access. There's a discourse about the institutional barriers to archival research, she added.
“I literally could not have done this without tapping into Kristen’s expertise,” Kalvaitis said.
“Likewise, the information needed to get out there in a skillful way that only Jenny could do with her expertise in teen education,” Whitson said.
Among the historical figures highlighted in the book are Judy Greenspan, the first out gay person to run for an elected office in Wisconsin (Madison school board, 1973); business and romantic partners Robert Neal and Edgar Hellum, the founders of Pendarvis Historic Site in Mineral Point who met in 1934; and Karla Dobinski, who founded Madison’s first lesbian bar, Lysistrata, in 1976.
It also includes the story of Ralph Kerwineo, who was outed as trans in 1914 and put on trial in Milwaukee, and Milwaukee-born Lou Sullivan, who founded the oldest organization for trans men in the United States in 1986.
The book also shines a light on important LGBTQ moments in Wisconsin history, including when the state became the first in the nation to ban discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation in 1982, earning it the moniker “the gay rights state,” Whitson said.
WHS Press gave the pair one year to write and edit the book, which Whitson called a tight deadline.
Now that they’ve finished what each joked was a part-time job, despite not making money from the project, they plan to go “all-in on LGBTQ history for the next few years,” Whitson said. Among their plans are developing an educational resource guide for the book and helping WHS prepare a traveling exhibit.
Their goal is to make the material as easy as possible for social workers, psychologists, counselors, teachers, and librarians to teach LGBTQ history, Kalvaitis said.
“It's a pretty quick read, intentionally; it's meant to be easy and accessible and engaging,” Whitson said. “I can honestly say this book is the coolest thing I have worked on in my career.”