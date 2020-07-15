After losing momentum due to mandatory stay-at-home orders issued earlier this year, the Oregon Public Library’s campaign will resume fundraising events beginning July 25.
The community is encouraged to stop by Ziggy’s BBQ Smokehouse and Ice Cream Parlor between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 25 for the brat sale fundraiser.
The brat sale is “about asking every neighbor to make a donation for the new library building,” campaign co-chair fundraising veteran Randy Glysch said regarding the goal to raise $25,000. He told the Observer the community is always up for a challenge and are right there to do whatever they can to help. The overarching goal is to raise $4 million by December, library director Jennifer Way said, of the total $10 million it will cost to build the new library.
Ziggy’s will provide brats, hot dogs, and chips in addition to the location for the brat sale. Jenny Nelson, library board president and steering committee co-chair, told the Observer, “O-Froyo is providing cups of Froyo to sell. Metcalf’s Market is also donating brats. Pan-O-Gold Bakery is providing buns, Hy-Vee donated water, and Fire-Fly is donating the condiments.”
The design plans for the 33,000 square foot, two-story library will include numerous windows, a children’s space with programming, a sensory room, 150-seat community room, area for new mothers, quiet areas and conference rooms, drive-thru book drop off and adult and young adult reading sections.
If the $4 million fundraising goal isn’t met, the design plans may be reduced to save money. Way said the other end of the building could accommodate a 5,500 square foot addition in the future.
In an effort to keep volunteers and attendees safe and healthy, everyone at the event will be wearing a mask and those handling food will wear gloves. Patrons will need to stay in their cars during the brat sale. Condiments will be individually wrapped.
Hand sanitizer will be provided for all volunteers.
For information or to donate to the capital campaign, visit oregonpubliclibrary.org.